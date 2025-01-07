KIBET BULL explains why he attended a DISCO MATANGA after he was released by his abductors.





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Popular silhouette cartoonist, Gideon Kibet alias Kibet Bull, has revealed the reason why he attended a disco matanga after he was released by his abductors on Monday.

Speaking after his release, Kibet explained that he had little choice but to attend the event after being dropped off in Luanda, Vihiga County, between 3am and 4am.

Kibet recounted knocking on the doors of three houses to seek help, but no one responded. Left without options, he sat in a nearby spot but felt unsafe.

"Government bloggers are using the disco matanga incident to push a narrative. I knocked on three houses to explain what had happened, but no one responded. One house had fierce dogs, so I couldn’t approach. I went to sit somewhere but felt unsafe," Kibet said.

It was then that he heard music from a Disco Matanga and decided to seek refuge there, believing it was a safer option.

Kibet further explained that he avoided staying near the highway, fearing his abductors might return to check if he had left the area.

Kibet was among six young Kenyans who had been abducted by suspected state agents for reportedly criticizing President William Ruto’s administration.

Others were Bernard Kavuli, Rony Kiplagat, Billy Mwangi ,Steve Mbisi and Peter Muteti.

