I have forgiven my abductors and left them in the hands of GOD – BILLY MWANGI says as he narrates how he was ‘mentally tortured’





Wednesday, January 8, 2024 - One of the six Kenyans who was abducted for criticising President William Ruto on social media has said he has forgiven his abductors.

Mwangi was abducted two weeks ago after he posted a photo on X showing President William Ruto inside a casket.

However, he and four others were released on Monday at different locations across the country.

Witnesses reported that the masked men bundled Mwangi into the car without any explanation.

"I was mentally tortured and don’t remember many things. It will take time for me to recover.

"Even now, I feel disturbed and confused.

"However, I have forgiven those who abducted me and left them in the hands of God," he said.

Mwangi's release brought immense relief to his family, who had tirelessly campaigned for his freedom.

"His father, Gerald Karicha, thanked Kenyans and church leaders who protested and prayed for his son's safe return.

"Kenyans stood with us and their efforts led to my son's release. We are forever grateful," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.