Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Singer, Selena Gomez broke down in tears over Donald Trump's immigration policies and how it affects her people.
Following Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration, he signed
a number of executive orders that laid the groundwork for mass
deportations across the country.
Reacting, Selena, who has been open about her Mexican
heritage, broke down in tears in an Instagram Story video shared on
Jan. 27.
“All my people are getting attacked," she cried.
"The children, they don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do
something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do."
"I’ll try everything," Gomez concluded, "I
promise."
The 32-year-old captioned the video, "I'm sorry,"
along with a Mexican flag emoji.
The actress faced backlash for the video and she has now
deleted it.
Watch the video below.
"I'm so sorry" SELENA GOMEZ bursts into tears over DONALD TRUMP’s immigration law against Mexicans and Latinos in the US pic.twitter.com/CyAp5iaGlm— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 28, 2025
0 Comments