Ghanaian student stabbed to death by co-worker four months after arriving in Canada







Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - A Ghanaian student who relocated to Canada just four months ago has been stabbed to death at work after spending a few days as a part-time worker at the DSI Underground Canada.

Alfred Okyere, 23, arrived in Canada in 2024 and had been staying with his elder sister, Lydia Obeng. He was allegedly killed by his co-worker, 53-year-old Troy Francis Leclair, at DSI, a mining supply company.

In an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Ms Obeng said the police revealed that Mr Okyere was stabbed more than a dozen times.

“They told us there was an altercation, and he was stabbed 17 times in 30 seconds,” Ms Obeng explained. “I know he is very calm. Alfred is never troublesome. It was a new job he told me he had found, and he started last Wednesday. And he left around 2:40, picked an Uber, and went to work.”

She added, “Alfred’s name never crossed my mind when I saw the police here. I know he is very calm. Alfred is not trouble.

“When the police broke the news, I couldn’t believe it until they brought me his bag. I packed his lunch and everything when he was living and a document we took to SGI. So he clearly told me that he was the one.”

In a statement, the police confirmed Mr Alfred suffered injuries from the stabs, and he was pronounced dead in the hospital.

“Upon arrival, police located a 23-year-old male victim suffering from stab wounds,” a police statement. “He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

However, Ms Obeng said the deceased’s family did not get any information regarding the circumstances surrounding Mr Okyere’s death.

Meanwhile, the Canadian police have charged Mr Leclair with murder.