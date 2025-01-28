Police officer forced to resign after being accused of secretly filming a teenager in his bathroom with a hidden camera







Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - A police officer has been forced to resign after he was arrested for secretly recording a teenager in the bathroom of a home.

Eric Gregory, 45, of Milford, Ohio, is charged with two counts of voyeurism, a fifth-degree felony, and two counts of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, according to municipal court records in Clermont County.

A judge ordered that he be held in jail on a $250,000 bond.

WCPO Channel 9 reports Gregory first was placed on administrative leave when the department learned of the investigation and he resigned on Friday.

A news release from the Miami Township Police Department said they were notified about the accusations involving a juvenile victim at a private residence. The department didn’t say if the victim was a boy or girl, and also does not specify who lived in the residence.

WLWT Channel 5 reports court documents show a hidden camera was found inside the home.

Gregory, who was an officer with the Harrison Police Department is accused of removing the SD card from the camera, cutting it up, and flushing it down the toilet. He also is accused of smashing the camera.