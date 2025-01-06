I'm not performing at TRUMP's inauguration - NATHANIEL BASSEY clarifies







Monday, January 6, 2025 - Popular Nigerian Pastor and singer, Nathaniel Bassey, has clarified that he was not invited to perform at President-elect, Donald Trump’s inauguration scheduled for January 20th.

Reports circulated across online platforms and traditional media claiming Bassey would be among other international Christian singers performing at Trump’s inauguration.

The Akwa Ibom Cleric, however, clarified that he was not invited to perform at Trump’s inauguration. He explained that the Presidential Prayer Breakfast was a non-official and non-governmental event.

He stated that it has always been hosted once every four years, preceding the inauguration ceremonies of new presidents of the United States of America.

The ‘Onise Iyanu’ singer said while the Presidential Prayer Breakfast is held on behalf of incoming presidents of the US, it has no attachment to the incoming president.

“The Presidential Prayer Breakfast is a non-official and non-governmental event. It is a Faith Based platform where intercessory prayers and worship are offered to God on behalf of the office of the president and government of the nation.

“This event is held once in four years preceding the inauguration ceremony as a breakfast prayer meeting ahead of every new administration. And over the years has been attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world

“Please note, The Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfasts is not the Inauguration as reported by blogs and some online platforms,” Pastor Bassey said.