I'm not performing at TRUMP's inauguration - NATHANIEL BASSEY clarifies

Monday, January 6, 2025 - Popular Nigerian Pastor and singer, Nathaniel Bassey, has clarified that he was not invited to perform at President-elect, Donald Trump’s inauguration scheduled for January 20th.
Reports circulated across online platforms and traditional media
claiming Bassey would be among other international Christian singers performing
at Trump’s inauguration.
The Akwa Ibom Cleric, however, clarified that he was not invited to
perform at Trump’s inauguration. He explained that the Presidential Prayer
Breakfast was a non-official and non-governmental event.
He stated that it has always been hosted once every four years,
preceding the inauguration ceremonies of new presidents of the United States of
America.
The ‘Onise Iyanu’ singer said while the Presidential Prayer Breakfast is
held on behalf of incoming presidents of the US, it has no attachment to the
incoming president.
“The Presidential Prayer Breakfast is a
non-official and non-governmental event. It is a Faith Based platform where
intercessory prayers and worship are offered to God on behalf of the office of
the president and government of the nation.
“This event is held once in four years
preceding the inauguration ceremony as a breakfast prayer meeting ahead of
every new administration. And over the years has been attended by leaders and
dignitaries from around the world
“Please note, The Presidential Inaugural
Prayer Breakfasts is not the Inauguration as reported by blogs and some online
platforms,” Pastor Bassey said.
