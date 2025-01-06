Brazilian footballer, HULK marries his ex-wife's niece in religious wedding ceremony (PHOTOs)







Monday, January 6, 2025 - Brazilian footballer, Hulk has married his ex-wife's niece in a religious wedding ceremony,

Hulk, who plays for Atletico Mineiro, on Friday married Camila Angelo, with the two already having previously tied the knot at a civil ceremony in 2020.

Celebrating his wedding, Hulk wrote on Instagram: 'Before God and the promises of our love, we unite in one heart, beginning our eternity together, life! I love you.'









Hulk was previously married to Camila's aunt, Iran Angelo, with the couple together for 12 years.

They had three children together between 2007 and 2019; sons Ian and Tiago, and a daughter, Alice - who are cousins to his new wife.

In 2020, Hulk stunned many when he married Camila following the end of his 12-year relationship with Iran.









The following year, Hulk and Camila confirmed that they were expecting their first child, Zaya. Last year they announced they were expecting a second child, Aisha.

The wedding ceremony took place in Hulk's home town of Campina Grande, as reported by G Show.

Hulk wore a wine-coloured suit as he walked down the aisle accompanied by his mother. While Camila walked down the aisle with her father and wore an embroidered dress with a veil by designer Samuel Cirnansck.









The ceremony was held at The Diocesan Cathedral of Our Lady of the Conception, with a sea of white roses filling the church.

A further party is planned for January 7 at a luxury resort in Joao Pessoa.