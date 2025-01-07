“I am not leaving your husband, just cry,” - AKOTH tells a disgruntled woman accusing her of wrecking her marriage and shares photos of herself spending time with him.





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Drama has erupted on social media after a disgruntled woman called out a lady for reportedly wrecking her marriage.

The woman, identified as Ocharo Akoth, made a series of posts on Facebook narrating her marital woes.

Her husband has reportedly abandoned her and their 4 kids and eloped with his sidechick identified as Mary Akoth Nyar Alego.

In one of the posts, Ocharo writes,” You have ruined my life, my children are traumatized. What do you gain, vengeance remains with God. All this will end one day, one day me and my children will laugh and be happy again.”

Responding to the posts, Nyar Alego told the disgruntled ‘goat wife’ that she won’t leave her husband anytime soon.

She posted a photo goofing around with him and captioned it, “I am not leaving your man alone, just cry,”

She also bragged about how Ocharo’s husband has been taking care of her and her kids.

He has already paid school fees for his side chick’s kids as his own kids suffer.

Below are photos of Ocharo’s husband’s side chick.

























Photos of the goat wife who is accusing Akoth of snatching her husband.





