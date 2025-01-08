Husband divorces wife after she jumped on stage to kiss singer during live performance (VIDEO)

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - A furious husband has left his wife of ten years after she kissed a hunky singer at a concert.
Influencer Miriam Cruz stormed on stage on Dec. 28 to make
out with American musician Romeo Santos but said she got "carried
away" during the show.
Footage caught the wife of 10 years hugging and kissing the
Aventura singer after she was invited up on stage, in her hometown of
the Dominican Republic.
The influencer - who has 124,000 followers
on Instagram - wrapped her arms around Romeo in before planting a
kiss on his lips.
The intimate moment was caught by concertgoers and posted online, which eventually proved detrimental to Miriam's marriage.
The influencer's husband reportedly caught her out after
seeing a video of the kiss on TikTok.
Her enraged partner allegedly decided to divorce Miriam
after seeing the video but the influencer issued a public apology to him.
Miriam's message, which appears to have since been removed,
saw her confess that the kiss had come at a price.
She reportedly said in the post: "I have to acknowledge
that this achievement came at a very high cost: the breakup of my 10-year
marriage."
The Dominican influencer explained what came over her on stage saying she was "carried away by nerves and emotion, without considering how this could affect my family".
Despite her marriage's dramatic breakdown, Miriam said the
kiss made her "happy".
Her bizarre message added it was her "long-awaited
dream" that she "imagined for years both awake and asleep".
She added: "For me, it's not just about admiring the
artist, but also about valuing the great human being that he is.
"I have followed and admired him for a long time."
Despite this, Miriam's message said she was "overcome
with deep sadness" by the end of her marriage but hoped the pair could
stay amicable for their children.
She added: "From the bottom of my heart, I am very
sorry. It was never my intention to hurt you."
It is not known whether the couple has officially filed for
divorce yet.
The influencer's followers were split by her shocking
actions and message.
Watch video below.
"Unfaithful" Because a Romeo Santos fan went on stage to kiss him and her husband left her.— ULTRA (@ultrajoecomic) December 31, 2024
The girl apologized and said that she let herself be carried away by emotions but sadly her husband broke up with her after 10 years of relationship and a child.
What do you think? did… pic.twitter.com/pUZrvoYPW4
NEW: The husband of the woman who kissed 'Romeo Santos' during a performance is seeking a divorce after 10 years of marriage— Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) January 7, 2025
Miriam Cruz leapt on stage during an 'Aventura performance' in the Dominican Republic on December 28
She greeted band members and hugged and kissed Romeo… pic.twitter.com/NcrKd63UwQ
