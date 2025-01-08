Husband divorces wife after she jumped on stage to kiss singer during live performance (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - A furious husband has left his wife of ten years after she kissed a hunky singer at a concert.

Influencer Miriam Cruz stormed on stage on Dec. 28 to make out with American musician Romeo Santos but said she got "carried away" during the show.

Footage caught the wife of 10 years hugging and kissing the Aventura singer after she was invited up on stage, in her hometown of the Dominican Republic.

The influencer - who has 124,000 followers on Instagram - wrapped her arms around Romeo in before planting a kiss on his lips.

The intimate moment was caught by concertgoers and posted online, which eventually proved detrimental to Miriam's marriage.





The influencer's husband reportedly caught her out after seeing a video of the kiss on TikTok.

Her enraged partner allegedly decided to divorce Miriam after seeing the video but the influencer issued a public apology to him.

Miriam's message, which appears to have since been removed, saw her confess that the kiss had come at a price.

She reportedly said in the post: "I have to acknowledge that this achievement came at a very high cost: the breakup of my 10-year marriage."

The Dominican influencer explained what came over her on stage saying she was "carried away by nerves and emotion, without considering how this could affect my family".





Despite her marriage's dramatic breakdown, Miriam said the kiss made her "happy".

Her bizarre message added it was her "long-awaited dream" that she "imagined for years both awake and asleep".

She added: "For me, it's not just about admiring the artist, but also about valuing the great human being that he is.

"I have followed and admired him for a long time."





Despite this, Miriam's message said she was "overcome with deep sadness" by the end of her marriage but hoped the pair could stay amicable for their children.

She added: "From the bottom of my heart, I am very sorry. It was never my intention to hurt you."

It is not known whether the couple has officially filed for divorce yet.

The influencer's followers were split by her shocking actions and message.

Watch video below.

"Unfaithful" Because a Romeo Santos fan went on stage to kiss him and her husband left her.

The girl apologized and said that she let herself be carried away by emotions but sadly her husband broke up with her after 10 years of relationship and a child.

What do you think? did… pic.twitter.com/pUZrvoYPW4 — ULTRA (@ultrajoecomic) December 31, 2024