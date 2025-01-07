Hasira Hasara: Heartbreaking PHOTOs of 4 kids orphaned after their father was killed by a Matatu driver during a simple argument in Mwiki.





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Social media is awash with heartbreaking photos of four kids paying their last respects to their late father during his burial.

It has now emerged that the deceased, identified as Gideon Maasai, died after being struck on the head with a metal object by a matatu driver.

Maasai worked as a security guard at Landmark Restaurant in Mwiki near Metro Stage.

Reports indicate that Maasai confronted the driver after he rammed into one of the restaurant’s poles while reversing, leading to an argument.

Maasai is said to have assaulted the driver during the heated argument.

The driver, only identified as Ngugi, grabbed a metal object and hit the security guard on the head.

He fell unconscious and died on the spot.

The driver then surrendered himself to the Mwiki Police Station.

Philanthropic singer Esther Akothee has promised to take care of the orphaned kids after their photos went viral.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.