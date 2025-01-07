Broke Nairobi hunk steals rich single mother’s AUDI after she domesticated him and is busy flexing with it - She exposes him (PHOTOs & VIDEO).





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - A lady has taken to social media to expose her cunning lover who reportedly stole her Audi.

The well-to-do single mother, who is a dentist by profession, has been ‘domesticating’ a broke hunk, only for him to steal her German machine.

He is busy flexing with the posh car in entertainment joints and flaunting it online to lure more ladies.

The ripped man, who reportedly targets rich single mothers, confused the dentist with fake love and stole the car.

She had been posting him on social media and hiding his face.





The distressed lady was forced to unveil his face after he stole her car by posting a video on social media inquiring about his whereabouts.

Below are photos of the career woman who had ‘domesticated’ the broke hunk.









