Heartbreaking PHOTOs of the police officer whose hand was chopped off by Maasais at Duka Moja during a protest recuperating at home.





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - A police officer is nursing injuries after his left hand was chopped off during a violent protest by residents of Duka Moja.

The incident occurred along the Narok-Kisii road as police attempted to restore order after locals blocked the road for hours.

The protest erupted following an incident on Thursday night in which a Toyota Prado, en route to Kisii, hit and killed over 40 sheep.

The demonstrators, enraged by the loss, attacked two police officers dispatched to the scene.



One officer was brutally assaulted, his arm severed, and his firearm stolen.

According to witnesses, residents chased the officer as he fled, beating him with clubs and machetes before chopping off his hand.

See his photos below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.