Gossip blogger TASHA K accuses CARDI B of attempting to financially ruin her after failing to pay rapper $3.4M for defaming her







Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - Gossip blogger, Tasha K has accused Cardi B of attempting to financially ruin her and 'sabotage' her career three years after being ordered by a judge to pay the rapper $3.4M for defaming her.

In new legal docs obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, the 42-year-old gossip blogger claimed the 32-year-old Grammy winner was trying 'to bully her financially' by exposing her alleged secret 'offshore trust accounts in the Cook Islands, Nevis, and Georgia.'

Tasha K (born Latasha Kebe) alleged Cardi B (born Belcalis Almánzar) was 'trying to condition any settlement of the debt with a broad restriction on her ability to talk freely on her blogs and other social media.

Cardi B's attorneys filed docs in Florida Bankruptcy Court last month claiming the Unwine With Tasha K host had 'fraudulently transferred assets and income out of her name, and into her husband Cheickna Kebe's name and/or his business.'

The rapper alleged Tasha K is still living a 'life in luxury' having recently upgraded to a $7K/month apartment, and she wants the judge to toss her bankruptcy case and block her from refiling for the next two years.

The Florida-born blogger previously claimed to Bankruptcy Court that she had less than $60K in assets, including a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and two Louis Vuitton bags, and a reported $95 in her bank account.

But Tasha K bragged about completely selling out of VIP tables at her New Year's Eve celebration, which was attended by 400 of her 'Winos' fanbase at the Bayou City Event Center in Houston, TX.

The prolific YouTuber has previously been sued for defamation by Kevin Hart, R. Kelly, Soulja Boy, and Bishop Lamor Whitehead (whose case was tossed out last August).