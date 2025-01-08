Actor HUGH JACKMAN and SUTTON FOSTER make it official with hand-in-hand date night







Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have officially confirmed their romance, stepping hand in hand for the first time during a date night in Santa Monica on Monday, January 6.

The pair, who starred together in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man, appeared smitten as they enjoyed the evening together, just two months after rumours of their relationship surfaced.

The couple turned heads during their outing, with Sutton wearing a tan trench coat over an olive dress, while Hugh kept it classic with a navy jacket, T-shirt, and white pants. The two were seen giggling and chatting, clearly enjoying each other's company.

Jackman, who split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, seems to have moved on. Speculation had previously linked his close bond with Sutton during their Broadway run as a factor in the separation.