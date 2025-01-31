GACHAGUA was framed by RUTO after they disagreed in the Cabinet – MAANZO says

Friday, January 31, 2025 - Makueni County Senator, Dan Maanzo, has stated that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was framed by the State, a move that led to his impeachment.
In an interview with Citizen TV
on Thursday, Maanzo said Gachagua is only exposing the rot in government and
should not be blamed for being Ruto's main defender when he was the
second-in-command.
Maanzo holds that Gachagua was a
product of an internal rift in President William Ruto's administration and
should be allowed time to defend his ouster in court.
"He has been framed and he
has appealed. The Supreme Court has not finalized his matter and so he has an
opportunity to explain himself," he said speaking on Citizen TV.
"He said he disagreed with
William Ruto on a lot of issues many times, he now says the epicenter of
corruption in this country is the State House."
The former DP joined opposition
politicians Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa during the unveiling of the
latter’s new DAP-K Party headquarters in Nairobi on Monday.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments