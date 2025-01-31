GACHAGUA was framed by RUTO after they disagreed in the Cabinet – MAANZO says





Friday, January 31, 2025 - Makueni County Senator, Dan Maanzo, has stated that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was framed by the State, a move that led to his impeachment.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Maanzo said Gachagua is only exposing the rot in government and should not be blamed for being Ruto's main defender when he was the second-in-command.

Maanzo holds that Gachagua was a product of an internal rift in President William Ruto's administration and should be allowed time to defend his ouster in court.

"He has been framed and he has appealed. The Supreme Court has not finalized his matter and so he has an opportunity to explain himself," he said speaking on Citizen TV.

"He said he disagreed with William Ruto on a lot of issues many times, he now says the epicenter of corruption in this country is the State House."

The former DP joined opposition politicians Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa during the unveiling of the latter’s new DAP-K Party headquarters in Nairobi on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.