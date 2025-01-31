AMBER RAY defends her flamboyant husband KENNEDY RAPUDO against ‘Wash Wash’ allegations.





Friday, January 31, 2025 - Controversial city socialite and club host Faith Makau alias Amber Ray has publicly addressed the ongoing speculation about her partner, Kennedy Rapudo’s source of income, following persistent allegations of money laundering.

Speaking in an interview, Amber Ray clarified that Rapudo is involved in the travel and tours business, working with a company based in the Netherlands.

“He works with Dutch people. He has a partner with whom they bring visitors from the Netherlands to Africa. That’s why you see us traveling a lot,” Amber Ray explained.

Amber further responded to concerns about why Rapudo’s company is not well-known or promoted on social media.



“People ask why he doesn’t advertise his business, but his kind of tours are different. His target audience is not in Kenya, so we don’t need to advertise it here,” she stated.

The mother of two also defended her husband against accusations of involvement in money laundering and gold scams, commonly referred to as ‘wash wash’.



“When people cannot figure you out, they come up with things to tarnish your name. My husband is not a ‘wash wash’ kind of guy. He does genuine business,” Amber Ray insisted.

