BABU OWINO says he didn’t participate in GACHAGUA’s impeachment because he did nothing wrong – Every leader in Kenya is tribal!





Friday, January 31, 2025 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has explained the reason why he didn’t participate in the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in October last year.

Gachagua's impeachment was sparked by the vote of 281 MPs who okayed the charges against him.

However, Babu was not among the 281; he said he abstained from the impeachment vote, stating that there were no valid grounds for the ouster.

He revealed that he resisted pressure to join MPs who supported the impeachment motion tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

"About Rigathi, and I want to say it clearly, I did not vote to impeach him. I was told to vote to impeach him.

"When I heard him speak, I said, I washed my hands like Pilate washed his hands in Jesus' crucifixion, because I said, this man, the way he has spoken, that man, genuinely speaking, I did not see his problem anywhere.

"I am a very just leader, if someone has made a mistake, I say that he has made a mistake.

"Firstly, he did not make a mistake, secondly, I did not see his mistake. He was being accused of tribalism.

"Tell me who is not tribal among those leaders," he said.

