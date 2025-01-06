Foreign Affairs PS SINGOEI KORIR reacts to calls from RUTO’s allies to extend his Presidential term limit.

Monday, January 6, 2025 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has opposed the ongoing calls to extend the presidential term limit, emphasizing the importance of upholding Kenya’s constitutional and political framework.
In a statement on
Monday, Sing’Oei stated that extending the presidential term beyond the two
terms provided for by the constitution is incompatible with the country’s
democratic principles.
He further underscored that any
efforts to subvert the constitutional order through regime change, regardless
of the guise, should not be tolerated.
“Third termism is incompatible
with our constitutional and political order. So is regime change in all its guises.
Both mustn’t be tolerated,” Sing’Oei said.
Sing’Oei’s statement comes at a
time when a section of President William Ruto’s allies have been pushing for
the extension of his rule beyond the two five-year terms stipulated in the 2010
constitution.
On Sunday, Tiaty Member of
Parliament William Kamket chided those bashing President Ruto’s administration, threatening to push for reforms to extend his term to 24 years in line with the
late former President Daniel Arap Moi’s rule.
The Second-time lawmaker scoffed
at those downplaying the Kenya Kwanza government’s achievements, insisting
President Ruto’s victory in the last general election was the will of the
people.
He exuded confidence that the
head of state will secure a second term despite sharp criticism from certain
quarters.
“People should stop the pride.
You are a President rightfully elected, sit on that seat well. The second term
you will be elected, and you will bounce back like electricity,” Kamket noted.
