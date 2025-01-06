Foreign Affairs PS SINGOEI KORIR reacts to calls from RUTO’s allies to extend his Presidential term limit.





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has opposed the ongoing calls to extend the presidential term limit, emphasizing the importance of upholding Kenya’s constitutional and political framework.

In a statement on Monday, Sing’Oei stated that extending the presidential term beyond the two terms provided for by the constitution is incompatible with the country’s democratic principles.

He further underscored that any efforts to subvert the constitutional order through regime change, regardless of the guise, should not be tolerated.

“Third termism is incompatible with our constitutional and political order. So is regime change in all its guises. Both mustn’t be tolerated,” Sing’Oei said.

Sing’Oei’s statement comes at a time when a section of President William Ruto’s allies have been pushing for the extension of his rule beyond the two five-year terms stipulated in the 2010 constitution.

On Sunday, Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket chided those bashing President Ruto’s administration, threatening to push for reforms to extend his term to 24 years in line with the late former President Daniel Arap Moi’s rule.

The Second-time lawmaker scoffed at those downplaying the Kenya Kwanza government’s achievements, insisting President Ruto’s victory in the last general election was the will of the people.

He exuded confidence that the head of state will secure a second term despite sharp criticism from certain quarters.

“People should stop the pride. You are a President rightfully elected, sit on that seat well. The second term you will be elected, and you will bounce back like electricity,” Kamket noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST