Footballer LUCA MEIXNER 'found dead in his bed' two days after Christmas







Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - German football club, SSV Reutlingen have announced the tragic de@th of their 22-year-old player Luca Meixner.

The midfielder, who broke into his boyhood club's first team in 2021 was reportedly found de@d in his bed over the Christmas period.

The club mourned his passing in a statement on Instagram on Monday, January 6, and said they were 'deeply saddened and stunned' by his untimely de@th.

'Last weekend we received the terrible news that our player Luca Meixner died unexpectedly on Friday, December 27th at the age of 22,' the statement began.

'The entire SSV family is deeply saddened and stunned. His teammates, all committees and employees mourn with Luca's bereaved family and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and companions.

'We ask that the privacy of Luca's family be respected during this difficult time.'

Meixner began his career in SSV's youth teams and broke into the under-17 ranks in 2017. Four years later he would make his senior debut before going on to feature 100 times for the side, scoring six goals.

Meixner played in Reutlingen's last fixture before the winter break on December 7. He started the contest and played 87 minutes in the 1-1 draw.