Ex-Starehe MP, JAGUAR, filmed accompanying his friend, a flashy city businessman, to harass his ex-wife and their 16-year-old son (VIDEO).





Friday, January 24, 2025 - Flashy city businessman Samuel Kamau Ndungu, popularly known as 'SamK', is at the center of damning allegations involving the harassment of his ex-wife, Jacqueline Wanjiku Wangai, and their 16-year-old son."

The claims point to a disturbing exploitation of legal and law enforcement mechanisms in what appears to be a contentious custody battle.

According to insider accounts, SamK allegedly orchestrated an incident that saw unidentified individuals forcibly enter the home of his ex-wife’s father, Samuel Wangai Mugo.

In this operation, Jacqueline was reportedly removed against her will and taken to an undisclosed location under unclear circumstances.

Concurrently, their teenage son was purportedly apprehended and held at Kasarani Police Station, where reports indicate he endured physical mistreatment, including the forcible shaving of his dreadlocks.

Rather than being presented in court as expected, sources claim the boy was later transferred to DCI offices in Gigiri, where his relatives were informed he would face court proceedings the following day.

Requests for cash bail were allegedly denied, with authorities labelling the boy a flight risk.

The allegations further suggest that SamK is seeking to send his son to an approved school, bypassing due legal process.

There is also the troubling involvement of former Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua, popularly known as 'Jaguar' who was recently appointed by President William Ruto to the Commission of Administrative Justice (CAJ).

Videos from the night of the incident show him at the scene, suggesting that his involvement in this matter is not merely incidental.

As a highly influential figure with a vast network of connections, it is suggested that he may have played a role in facilitating the actions that led to the harassment of Jacqueline and her son.

Known for his political clout, his influence likely extends into the corridors of law enforcement, with the victims convinced that he has been instrumental in facilitating the recruiting of corrupt police officers willing to execute such illegal assignments for monetary gain.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

Ex-Starehe MP, JAGUAR, filmed accompanying his friend, a flashy city businessman, to harass his ex-wife and their 16-year-old son pic.twitter.com/keUrk9ApaR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 24, 2025

