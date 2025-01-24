Ex-Starehe MP, JAGUAR, filmed accompanying his friend, a flashy city businessman, to harass his ex-wife and their 16-year-old son (VIDEO).

Friday, January 24,
2025 - Flashy city businessman Samuel Kamau Ndungu, popularly known as 'SamK', is at the center of damning allegations involving the harassment of his ex-wife, Jacqueline Wanjiku Wangai, and their 16-year-old son."
The claims point to a
disturbing exploitation of legal and law enforcement mechanisms in what appears
to be a contentious custody battle.
According to insider
accounts, SamK allegedly orchestrated an incident that saw unidentified
individuals forcibly enter the home of his ex-wife’s father, Samuel Wangai
Mugo.
In this operation, Jacqueline
was reportedly removed against her will and taken to an undisclosed location
under unclear circumstances.
Concurrently, their teenage
son was purportedly apprehended and held at Kasarani Police Station, where
reports indicate he endured physical mistreatment, including the forcible shaving
of his dreadlocks.
Rather than being presented
in court as expected, sources claim the boy was later transferred to DCI
offices in Gigiri, where his relatives were informed he would face court
proceedings the following day.
Requests for cash bail were allegedly denied,
with authorities labelling the boy a flight risk.
The allegations further
suggest that SamK is seeking to send his son to an approved school, bypassing
due legal process.
There is also the troubling
involvement of former Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua, popularly
known as 'Jaguar' who was recently appointed by President William Ruto to the
Commission of Administrative Justice (CAJ).
Videos from the night of the
incident show him at the scene, suggesting that his involvement in this matter
is not merely incidental.
As a highly influential
figure with a vast network of connections, it is suggested that he may have
played a role in facilitating the actions that led to the harassment of
Jacqueline and her son.
Known for his political
clout, his influence likely extends into the corridors of law enforcement, with
the victims convinced that he has been instrumental in facilitating the
recruiting of corrupt police officers willing to execute such illegal
assignments for monetary gain.
Watch the video of the dramatic
incident.
Ex-Starehe MP, JAGUAR, filmed accompanying his friend, a flashy city businessman, to harass his ex-wife and their 16-year-old son
Below are photos of the flashy businessman, the proprietor of Kentwood Address club- a high-end club- along Kiambu Road.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
