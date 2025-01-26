‘Baba yangu alikatwa na kisu’ - The boy whose father was stabbed to death by thugs as he watched tells MIKE SONKO as he adopts him (VIDEO).

Sunday, January 26, 2025- Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has adopted the young boy whose father was stabbed to death by thugs earlier this week in Mathare Area 4, Nairobi County.
The little boy emotionally narrated to Sonko how he
witnessed his father being stabbed by thugs.
“Babangu alikatwa na kisu,”the innocent boy said as Sonko
assured him all will be okay.
Taking to social media, Sonko announced that he has
adopted the boy.
“I
thank God for blessing me with another son.Baby James, the child whose father
was stabbed to death by thugs as he helplessly watched on a Monday morning in
Mathare area 4 while taking him to school, will now be part of my family. My
special compliments to Mr. Victor Owiti Sub-County Children's officer Mathare,
Christine Dembah Snr chief Mathare, Agness Nganga Assistant Chief Utalii,
Sophia Akinyi Shofco gender champion, Mathare and Margret Nzuki CPV Utalii for
taking good care of the boy from the day his father was murdered,”
Sonko wrote.
“Since
the kid is traumatised, I will engage the services of a professional therapist
for his healing journey and thereafter, he will continue with his education at
a different school of my choice.May God comfort and protect him during this
difficult period he's undergoing as he mourns his only parent. May the Lord
rest his deceased father's soul in everlasting peace,’’ he
added.
I thank God for blessing me with another son.— Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) January 25, 2025
Baby James, the child whose father was stabbed to death by thugs as he helplessly watched on a monday morning in Mathare area 4 while taking him to school, will now be part of my family.
My special compliments to Mr. Victor Owiti… pic.twitter.com/GjIrpnBOdi
