End of the road for a notorious 'wash wash' gang after being nabbed by detectives with 1.2 million fake US dollars - They were attempting to defraud a victim (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - Three scoundrels are cooling their heels at the Kilimani Police Station after they were arrested by Kilimani detectives while on a mission to defraud an innocent Kenyan.

Rafael Ojiambo, Samuel Ayako, and Wilfred Gitonga’s proverbial 40 days came to an abrupt end along Nyerere Road when the detectives got wind of their mischief.

The three, who had already begun counting their luck, were stopped in their tracks while handing over a safe containing 1.2 million fake US Dollars to the victim in an attempt to obtain clean money.

The malefactors had previously obtained Kshs. 4.3 million from another honest Kenyan.

A Toyota NZE Reg. No. KBN 101D that was ferrying the safe containing the fake Dollars was impounded, and so was the safe and its contents which have been kept as exhibits.

The trio was presented before the Chief Magistrate’s Court Milimani where custodial orders were granted for the detention of the suspects at Kilimani Police Station until 27th January 2025.

Members of the public are being cautioned against engaging in such get-rich-quick schemes as they are solely designed to rob them of their hard-earned money.

Investigations have revealed that some victims have lost their valuables including houses and vehicles that were placed as collaterals in exchange for hard cash that is eventually lost to the criminals, with victims being left with nothing to show but millions of fake dollars.

Meanwhile, the DCI reiterates its resolve to fight all forms of fraudulent activities engineered to rob members of the public of their hard-earned resources and wealth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.