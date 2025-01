Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - An elderly man is in police custody after being arrested with items stolen from Muunyini Primary School in Ngiluni village, Makueni County

Reports indicate that the 60-year-old man had stolen mattresses belonging to ECDE learners, books, and files.

The area sub-chief confirmed the incident and revealed the suspect had been a watchman at the school.

See photos.





