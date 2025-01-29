DP KINDIKI brings out the ugly side of UHURU that you didn’t know existed as he reveals what he did to him – Look!





Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has exposed a ruthless side of former President Uhuru Kenyatta that was previously unknown to the public.

Speaking during a consultative forum with Tharaka Nithi County leaders in Karen, Nairobi, Kindiki narrated how Uhuru forced him out of government during his last two years in office.

He noted that Uhuru chased him out of government without giving him a reason.

The Deputy President explained that while he had political differences with the former Head of State at the time, the break allowed him to focus on personal matters.

"We had political differences with former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the last two years of his administration when he chased me away without giving me a reason. I even asked him to explain because it was not so much about the job.”

"I was not keen on the job. In fact, that break gave me time to reorganize my personal issues which had gone out of order. I mended those issues when Uhuru chased me away. I am okay now,” Kindiki remarked.

He noted that he asked Uhuru to tell Kenyans what he had done but claimed that the former president did not answer him.

“I told Uhuru it was okay I was going to leave because I saw he had made a decision. But asked him to tell the people of Tharaka Nithi and the whole country what I had done so that they know if I was corrupt or I stole.

"What is the big sin that I had committed? But he did not answer me,” Kindiki stated.

However, Kindiki gave credit to Uhuru for the many projects he completed during his tenure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.