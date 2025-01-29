Police arrest notorious robbers and kidnappers who have been terrorizing Kenyans along the Kisumu-Nakuru highway (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, January 29, 2025 - Two notorious robbers believed to be behind cases of abductions and armed robberies along the Kisumu-Nakuru highway have been arrested.

Reports indicate that the thugs were nabbed through an intelligence-led operation after a foiled kidnapping attempt.

They carry out their criminal activities along the highway at night using a private car.

The suspects pretend to be offering lifts to unsuspecting victims stranded on the highway, before kidnapping and robbing them.

See photos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.