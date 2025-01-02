Has RUTO sought the services of MAINA NJENGA and MACARENA after realizing that KINDIKI cannot help him in Mt. Kenya region?









Thursday, January 2, 2025 - President William Ruto has reportedly brought on board former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, and Meru-based political activist, Mike Macarena, to his government.

Maina and Macarena were members of the Azimio One Kenya Alliance during the 2022 election, where they supported former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's presidential bid.

As part of his ongoing efforts to unite the nation, Ruto has enlisted Maina Njenga and Macarena to campaign for him in the Mt. Kenya region.

In the last election, the Mt. Kenya region overwhelmingly voted for Ruto but with the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua last year, the President seems to have lost popularity in the vote-rich region.

To boost his chances of re-election in 2027, Ruto has sought the services of Maina Njenga and Macarena to cut the influence of Rigathi Gachagua.

The two have been tasked with the job of ensuring Rigathi Gachagua doesn’t have any successive gathering or meeting in the region.

The two have reportedly been offered millions of shillings in return.

The Kenyan DAILY POST