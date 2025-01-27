BURNA BOY hangs out with Real Madrid stars VINICIUS Jr, CAMAVINGA, RÜDIGER, TCHOUAMÉNI, ALABA and MENDY in Paris (VIDEO)







Monday, January 27, 2025 - Afrobeats star, Burna Boy, recently linked up with Real Madrid stars, Vinicius Jr, Eduardo Camavinga, Antonio Rüdiger, Aurélien Tchouaméni, David Alaba, and Ferland Mendy in Paris.

The stars enjoyed dinner together at a restaurant in Paris, with Burna later gifted signed jerseys by Vinicius Jr after the link-up.

