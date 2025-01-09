CHLOE BAILEY address BURNA BOY dating speculations







Thursday, January 09, 2025 - Chloe Bailey, 26, and Burna Boy sparked dating rumours after they were seen together multiple times last month in Lagos, Nigeria.

Footage surfaced online showing them getting cosy in various hotspots.

However, neither Bailey nor Burna addressed the speculation that they are an item.

Chloe Bailey was asked about her relationship with Burna Boy during her appearance on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, January 8.

During a discussion about her recent NAACP Image Awards nomination, Chloe Bailey was asked if Burna Boy is her date for the event.

“You’ll have to ask him,” she said, dodging the question.

Undeterred, the host continued to press her about the Afrobeats legend, but again, Bailey deflected.

“Nigeria was so beautiful,” she said, as the hosts erupted into laughter. “I had the best time.”

Bailey continued avoiding the conversation, talking about the food she ate and the nightlife.

When asked directly if they’re in a relationship, Bailey refused to answer, saying “I’m a grown woman.”

The 26-year-old artist also insisted she hadn’t seen rumours of Burna with another woman after she left Lagos.

“He’s a grown man,” she stated. “Just like I’m a grown woman.”

Watch the interview below.