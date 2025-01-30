Watch a video of Kenyans rejecting cash handouts from a local politician - Hii Nchi Inabadilika.





Friday, January 31, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment locals almost chased away a politician after he tried to bribe them with cash handouts, instead of bringing development.

In the video, the politician is seen holding some notes which he tries to dish out to the locals but they protest his move.

“Hatuko ready kupokea hizo mia. Enda nazo,” they are heard saying, leaving the embattled politician with an egg on his face.

The video comes at a time when Kenyans are yearning for change ahead of the much anticipated 2027 general elections.

Watch the video.

Kenyans refusing Handouts from Politicians, June 25th Changed Kenya Forever! pic.twitter.com/qfTVu6qJOv — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 30, 2025

