CCTV cameras captured masked thugs breaking into a Wines and Spirits shop in the middle of the night and stealing, leaving the owner counting losses (VIDEOs).





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - A business owner was left counting losses after masked thugs broke into his Wines and Spirits shop overnight and stole various brands of alcoholic drinks.

In the CCTV footage, the thugs are seen arriving at the business premises aboard a private vehicle registration number KCV 999K.

They struggle to break the door and after several attempts, they gain access to the shop.

The cameras captured the notorious hoodlums ransacking the shop and stealing alcoholic drinks.

The suspects loaded the stolen drinks into their getaway vehicle and sped off.

The theft incident has been reported to the police and the hunt for the suspects launched.

Watch the videos.

These Masked thugs were caught on CCTV cameras breaking into a Wines and Spirits shop in the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/irwcDGkGLI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 7, 2025

