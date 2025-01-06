33-year-old lady stumbles upon the lifeless body of her 66-year-old mzungu husband in their Bamburi home - You won’t believe what he was doing before he died in the bedroom.





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - The lifeless body of a Canadian national was found in his residence at Bamburi Base, Mombasa County, early Monday morning.

The man, identified as 66-year-old Gregory John Kilgour, was discovered after his wife, 33-year-old Judith Awuor Oduor, reported the incident to local authorities.

Ms. Oduor told investigators that she entered her husband's bedroom at around 2:00 AM out of concern for his well-being.

The couple had reportedly been living in separate rooms for approximately a year due to marital issues which had placed a strain on their relationship.

Upon entering, she found Mr. Kilgour unresponsive and lying on the bed in a compromising situation as he appeared to have been engaging in a personal act, with his laptop still displaying ‘embarrassing content’.

According to a police report, officers responded promptly to the scene where they confirmed the details provided by Ms. Oduor.

Investigators noted that, upon assessment, Mr. Kilgour’s body showed no immediate signs of foul play, but they acknowledged the need for a thorough examination to rule out any underlying medical conditions that may have contributed to his sudden death.

The body was transported to Jocham Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

Read the police report below.

