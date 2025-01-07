Watch trending video of UDA slay queen Senator KAREN NYAMU goofing around with first baby-daddy - The owner of the well doesn’t queue!





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Controversial UDA Senator Karen Nyamu posted a video spending time with her first baby-daddy DJ Saint and their daughter.

In the video posted on her social media platforms, Nyamu, Saint, and their daughter are seen jamming to music as they enjoy a road trip.

She was the designated driver and seemed happy being around her baby daddy.

DJ Saint is the father of Karen Nyamu's first child.

The two dated for a while before going their separate ways.

In a past interview, Saint discussed his current relationship with Nyamu, revealing that they collaborate well in co-parenting.

“She is a good woman; she is a good mother to our child. We cooperate in parenting. There is no bad relationship, we are co-parents,” he said.

“We live completely different lives, she has his life and I have mine, and I'm cool with it.

"We meet in the middle when it comes to kids, that's like the only time we meet,’’ he added.

Senator Karen Nyamu together with her first daughter's father. pic.twitter.com/HxezHcKjyJ — Dan Nyagah (@dan_nyagah) January 5, 2025

