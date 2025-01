Friday, January 10, 2025 - Popular Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki, better known as Samidoh, was filmed entertaining a beautiful Kikuyu lady at OJ Lounge.

The light-skinned damsel was over the moon as the mellow-voiced singer, whose appetite for women is well-known, serenaded her on stage.

Samidoh has in the past confessed his love for women.

His wife Edday left him over infidelity and relocated to America where she stays with their kids.

Watch the video.

