DRAMA as Nairobi lady destroys Airbnb property thinking the house belongs to a Nigerian man who refused to pay her after ‘fun’- He left while she was asleep (VIDEO).





Friday, January 10, 2025 - A Nigerian man booked an Airbnb in one of the city estates and invited a Nairobi lady for paid ‘fun’, only for him to ghost her.

The cunning man reportedly left in the middle of the night while the lady was asleep without paying for the ‘services’ rendered

The poor lady went berserk when she woke up and found the man missing.

In the video, the infuriated lady is seen breaking the TV, thinking that the house belonged to the Nigerian.

She incurred a double loss after being ordered to pay for the damages.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.