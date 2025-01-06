BIDEN awards presidential medal of freedom to HILLARY CLINTON, MICHAEL J. FOX, DENZEL WASHINGTON and more







Sunday, January 5, 2025 - US President, Joe Biden on Saturday awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 honorees, bestowing the highest civilian honor in the United States on entertainers, sports stars, activists, and diplomats, the White House announced Saturday, January 4.

Clinton, who served as first lady, senator, secretary of state, and was the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party, "made history many times over decades in public service," the announcement said.

Other recipients include actors Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington, U2 frontman Bono, Inter Miami soccer star Lionel Messi and billionaire philanthropist George Soros. Those receiving the award posthumously are former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer, former Defense Secretary Ash Carter, and former Michigan Gov. George W. Romney.

Mr. Biden also honored ethologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, retired Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, science educator Bill Nye "The Science Guy," LGBTQ activist and entrepreneur Tim Gill, billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein and American Film Institute founder George Stevens Jr.

Several of the recipients are longtime donors to Biden and the Democratic Party.

Biden gave brief remarks before presenting the awards on Saturday afternoon, taking a moment to collectively address the nominees.

"Together, you leave an incredible mark - and I mean this sincerely, this group - you leave an incredible mark on our country," he said.

According to the White House, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is "presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."

The award was established by Robert F. Kennedy's brother, the late President John F. Kennedy, in 1963.