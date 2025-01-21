Beautiful University of Nairobi student linked to romantic affairs with multiple prominent politicians (PHOTOs).







Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - University of Nairobi Student Association Vice President Deborah Zainab Hirbo has been linked to romantic affairs with multiple prominent politicians among them Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro, Governor Natembeya and UDA digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, a bigwig in the current regime.

Word has it that Deborah uses her beauty to lure politicians and get special favours.

She is being used by the government to push the new university funding model.

In the new model, students are placed under five bands based on their financial needs.

The controversial model has left students from humble backgrounds suffering since the government has not disbursed HELB funds.

Aoko unmasked the beautiful student leader on X and accused her of going to bed with the government instead of fighting for the welfare of the students.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.