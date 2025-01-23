Baseball legend, MARIANO RIVERA, and wife accused of covering up S£X abuse of an underage girl

Thursday, January 23, 2025 - American baseball legend, Mariano Rivera and his wife Clara have been accused of covering up the s£xu@l abuse of an underage girl that occurred both at their home and a church.
According to a new lawsuit, the unidentified girl was abused
by an older girl in 2018 at a Florida camp affiliated with the church founded
by the Riveras in New Rochelle, New York.
The abuse also allegedly happened at the Riveras home, then
by a church leader in 2021 and 2022.
Rivera and his wife aren't named in the lawsuit as
defendants, but it does accuse them of knowing about the alleged abuse at the
camp.
The suit also claims that the Riveras intimidated the girl
into staying silent.
The suit says that the victim's mother informed Clara of the
abuse and that Clara promised to investigate the matter. But they allegedly
covered it up.
"Rather than take sufficient action to end the sexual
abuse of Jane Doe, the Riveras each separately isolated and intimidated Jane
Doe to remain silent about her abuse by MG to avoid causing trouble for Refuge
of Hope and the Ignite Life Summer Internship," the suit reads.
The suit also alleges that MG abused the victim at the
Rivera residence that summer during a barbecue.
"At all times relevant, [the Riveras] knew or should
have known that MG was a risk to sexually abuse children… before and during the
time of the barbecue," the suit reads.
"In order to avoid the potential scandal of child
s£xual abuse in its programs and otherwise protect [themselves] above all else,
the Riveras… assured [Doe's mother] that [Doe] was safe and in no danger at
Ignite Life Center, despite actual or constructive knowledge that Doe remained
vulnerable to additional acts of sexual abuse by MG."
Rivera, widely known as the greatest closer in the history
of baseball, is the sport's all-time saves leader with 652. His 2.21 ERA is
also the lowest by any pitcher with at least 500 innings since the live-ball
era began in 1920.
In January 2019, Rivera became the first, and still only,
player to be unanimously elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Later that year, President Donald Trump, during his
first presidency, awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
