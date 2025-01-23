"All lies" Footballer, VICTOR BONIFACE defends his Norwegian girlfriend as he slams reports that they've broken up because she insisted on getting married without prenup







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Victor Boniface has defended his Norwegian girlfriend while slamming fake news being peddled about their relationship.

The Bayern Leverkusen player was alleged to have parted ways with his Norwegian girlfriend, Rikke Hermine, after a four-year relationship.

However, Boniface went on X to dispute the report.

He wrote: "Stop posting fake stuff you know nothing about… Una just carry phone, no know Wetin Dey sup, just post. No be everybody be like una sister. So respect yourself. Everything you guys say about her is all lies."

He added: “Stop posting fake news. Everything you guys post about her they're all lies.”