Manchester City sign Egyptian striker OMAR MARMOUSH from Frankfurt for £59m







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Manchester City have completed the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt for 70m euros (£59m).

The 25-year-old has agreed a contract until June 2029, with add-ons rising to £4m.

Marmoush has scored 15 goals in 17 Bundesliga games this season, second only to England captain Harry Kane's 16 for Bayern Munich.

"Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world over the past 10 years, so it was not a question," Marmoush said.

"It's a pleasure and an honour for me and my family to be representing Manchester City. It makes them happy; it makes me happy that my dreams are becoming a reality.

"The last two seasons have been great, but it is just the beginning for me."

Marmoush, who has played as a striker, a number 10 and a winger, said: "On the pitch I am fast, good on the ball, I try to see where the spaces are and exploit the spaces - and I'm dangerous.

"My main strength I would say is that I always want to win - that is from a character point of view."

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said Marmoush has "outstanding pace and awareness" and that his versatility is a "really valuable asset".

City have also signed 19-year-old Brazilian defender Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for £30m and Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens for £34m in the January transfer window.

Marmoush began his career with Wadi Degla in the Egyptian Premier League, before signing for VfL Wolfsburg in 2020.

He had loan spells at FC St Pauli and VfB Stuttgart before his 2023 move to Frankfurt, for whom he scored 37 goals and made 20 assists in 67 games.