19-year-old healthcare worker faces felony for twerking on disabled men (VIDEOs)







A 19-year-old healthcare worker in Georgia is facing a felony charge after TikTok videos showed her twerking on top of disabled men.

Lucrecia Kormassa Koiyan, of Loganville, was charged with exploitation of a disabled person after authorities were alerted to the viral videos.

The videos filmed and posted by Koiyan, show her wearing scrubs and a stethoscope while dancing provocatively over the disabled persons.

According to the Loganville Police Department, they launched an investigation after the video gained widespread attention on social media.

"On January 23, 2025, the Loganville Police Department was made aware of a 'viral' video posted to social media depicting a female dancing in a provocative manner above a disabled person," authorities said.





Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry condemned the act, stating: "When I watched it, disgusted is the only word I know. He is disabled, and then making the video and posting it to social media for your own benefit is the exploitation of that person."

Reports also suggest Koiyan may have filmed another video dancing with a man seated in a bathtub. While police are still investigating, they have not confirmed additional charges.

In response to the backlash, Koiyan responded with a video, claiming that the person whose head she was dancing on felt "very aware and comfortable" to her.

Koiyan remains in Walton County Jail, and authorities are reviewing whether other victims may be involved.

Police believe she worked in an in-home adult daycare program, though her licensing status is unclear.

"It is still an ongoing investigation," Lowry said.

