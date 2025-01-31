Court rules that RUTO‘s friend OKOTH OBADO has a case to answer in SHARON OTIENO's murder.

Friday, January 31, 2025 - High Court Judge Cecilia Gathua has ruled that former Migori County Governor Okoth Obado has a case to answer regarding the murder of Sharon Otieno in September 2018.
In a ruling on Thursday, Justice
Cecilia Gathua also found Obado's PA Michael Oyamo, and former Migori county
employee Caspal Obiero to have a case to answer over the gruesome murder of
Sharon who was then a student at Rongo University.
In her ruling, Justice Cecilia Gathua stated that the prosecution's evidence established a prima facie case, warranting the three to be placed on their defence.
However, the judge acquitted the
three on the charge of killing Sharon's unborn baby.
Justice Cecilia agreed with
submissions made by the defense by virtue of the born alive principle, which
states that for a child to be a victim or anyone to be accused of murder, that
child must be born alive.
"I have considered these
submissions and I'm in agreement that indeed the evidence adduced by the
prosecution in support of baby Sharon doesn't support the charge of
murder," she said.
As reported earlier, a paternity
test done by the government indicated that the former Migori governor was the
biological father of the slain Sharon's unborn baby.
The DNA test results presented in
the High Court indicate a 99.99+% chance that Obado fathered the baby.
