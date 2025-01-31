Court rules that RUTO‘s friend OKOTH OBADO has a case to answer in SHARON OTIENO's murder.





Friday, January 31, 2025 - High Court Judge Cecilia Gathua has ruled that former Migori County Governor Okoth Obado has a case to answer regarding the murder of Sharon Otieno in September 2018.

In a ruling on Thursday, Justice Cecilia Gathua also found Obado's PA Michael Oyamo, and former Migori county employee Caspal Obiero to have a case to answer over the gruesome murder of Sharon who was then a student at Rongo University.

In her ruling, Justice Cecilia Gathua stated that the prosecution's evidence established a prima facie case, warranting the three to be placed on their defence.

However, the judge acquitted the three on the charge of killing Sharon's unborn baby.

Justice Cecilia agreed with submissions made by the defense by virtue of the born alive principle, which states that for a child to be a victim or anyone to be accused of murder, that child must be born alive.

"I have considered these submissions and I'm in agreement that indeed the evidence adduced by the prosecution in support of baby Sharon doesn't support the charge of murder," she said.

As reported earlier, a paternity test done by the government indicated that the former Migori governor was the biological father of the slain Sharon's unborn baby.

The DNA test results presented in the High Court indicate a 99.99+% chance that Obado fathered the baby.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.