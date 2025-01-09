Actress JESSICA ALBA and husband CASH WARREN separate after almost 17 years of marriage

Thursday, January 09, 2025 - Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, are reportedly going their separate ways.
The pair recently separated and are headed for divorce after
nearly 17 years of marriage, sources told TMZ Wednesday, Jan. 8.
The couple tied the knot in May 2008 and share three
children: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 7.
Alba and Warren recently spent Thanksgiving
together with their kids in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
“Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and
yours,” the “Honey” actress, 43, captioned a family photo she posted on
Instagram. “Sending lots of love and light.”
The couple and their children also went on to spend
Christmas together, with Alba also sharing photos online.
In fact, Alba and Warren, 45, were together with their kids
as recently as last week, as they celebrated their youngest child’s New Year’s
Eve birthday at Universal Studios.
The reason for their separation has not been revealed.
