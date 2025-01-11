11-year-old girl allegedly R3PED and M8RDERED by her 50-year-old neighbour

Thursday, January 09, 2025 - An advocacy group in South Africa has mourned an 11-year-old girl, Boitumelo Ranyamatsane, 11, who was allegedly r3ped and m8rdered by her 50-year-old neighbour.
The group in a statement on Tuesday, January 7, 2024, said
Boitumelo's lifeless body was found on the railway tracks in Bohlokong, Free
State, on 29 December 2024.
It's alleged that the suspect had summoned the girl to his
home and requested her to buy him cigarettes.
She was laid to rest on January 5.
A journalist on Tuesday, January identified the suspect as
Dingani Mbhele.
“It is alleged that Boitumelo was raped and murdered by her
neighbour, 50, who was arrested after her body was discovered," the group
said in a statement read.
"The neighbour allegedly strangled and brutally killed
Boitumelo, as she was found with an open wound on her neck.
"We are heartbroken over the loss of such a beautiful
soul, and our thoughts are with her family. Fly high, little sister."
Meanwhile, the suspect appeared before the Bethlehem
Magistrate court on Thursday, 02 January 2025, facing a charge of m8rder.
The Free State Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General
Baile Motswenyane, has sent her condolences to the family for their loss and
assured them that justice will prevail.
“The crimes against children won't be tolerated,” Motswenyane said.
0 Comments