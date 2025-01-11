11-year-old girl allegedly R3PED and M8RDERED by her 50-year-old neighbour







Thursday, January 09, 2025 - An advocacy group in South Africa has mourned an 11-year-old girl, Boitumelo Ranyamatsane, 11, who was allegedly r3ped and m8rdered by her 50-year-old neighbour.

The group in a statement on Tuesday, January 7, 2024, said Boitumelo's lifeless body was found on the railway tracks in Bohlokong, Free State, on 29 December 2024.

It's alleged that the suspect had summoned the girl to his home and requested her to buy him cigarettes.

She was laid to rest on January 5.

A journalist on Tuesday, January identified the suspect as Dingani Mbhele.

“It is alleged that Boitumelo was raped and murdered by her neighbour, 50, who was arrested after her body was discovered," the group said in a statement read.

"The neighbour allegedly strangled and brutally killed Boitumelo, as she was found with an open wound on her neck.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of such a beautiful soul, and our thoughts are with her family. Fly high, little sister."

Meanwhile, the suspect appeared before the Bethlehem Magistrate court on Thursday, 02 January 2025, facing a charge of m8rder.

The Free State Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, has sent her condolences to the family for their loss and assured them that justice will prevail.

“The crimes against children won't be tolerated,” Motswenyane said.