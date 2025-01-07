A disgruntled police officer exposes ethnic bias at Kilimani Police Station - It is a Kalenjin affair! Cops from other tribes are sidelined.





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Frustrations are reaching a boiling point at Kilimani Police Station, where allegations of ethnic favouritism and nepotism have allegedly stirred discontent among officers.

Insiders within the station claim that a large number of key positions are currently occupied by officers from the same ethnic group, with non-members reportedly sidelined when it comes to assignments.

Sources who reached out under the request of anonymity have articulated concerns about the system, which they claim allows selected people to take on the most sought-after assignments.

It is further alleged that when these officers come back, they reportedly converse in their native tongue, preventing others from grasping the specifics of their assignments.

The affected officers are now appealing to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to ensure that Kilimani Police Station reflects the diversity of Kenya’s population.

"Hi Nyakundi. I am a police officer stationed at Kilimani Police Station.

"The station is being run by officers from one particular tribe and almost everything including assignments is done in their language.

"The leadership from OCPD, OCS, and Deputy OCS Korir are all from the same community.

"They are very powerful and when they assign good tasks it’s always to officers of their community.

"They even speak in their language to exclude others. We feel helpless.

"We are appealing to IG Kanja to intervene and make changes. Hide my ID."

