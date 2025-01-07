A disgruntled police officer exposes ethnic bias at Kilimani Police Station - It is a Kalenjin affair! Cops from other tribes are sidelined.

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Frustrations are reaching a boiling point at Kilimani Police Station, where allegations of ethnic favouritism and nepotism have allegedly stirred discontent among officers.
Insiders within
the station claim that a large number of key positions are currently occupied
by officers from the same ethnic group, with non-members reportedly sidelined
when it comes to assignments.
Sources who
reached out under the request of anonymity have articulated concerns about the
system, which they claim allows selected people to take on the most
sought-after assignments.
It is further
alleged that when these officers come back, they reportedly converse in their
native tongue, preventing others from grasping the specifics of their
assignments.
The affected
officers are now appealing to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to
ensure that Kilimani Police Station reflects the diversity of Kenya’s
population.
"Hi Nyakundi. I am a police officer stationed at Kilimani Police Station.
"The station is being run by officers from one particular tribe and almost everything including assignments is done in their language.
"The leadership from OCPD, OCS, and Deputy OCS Korir are all from the same community.
"They are very powerful and when they assign good tasks it’s always to officers of their community.
"They even speak in their language to exclude others. We feel helpless.
"We are appealing to IG Kanja to intervene and
make changes. Hide my ID."
