"You gotta pick your husband right" MICHELLE OBAMA gets honest about what made BARACK OBAMA a lot cuter







Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Michelle Obama is revealing a factor that might not have been an obvious one in picking Barack as her life partner.

The two lawyers met in 1989 in Chicago and they went from being coworkers to a couple.

While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, Dec. 17, Mrs Obama revealed something she found out about her husband that made him a lot more desirable.

She revealed that him being from the warm locale of Hawaii made some difference.

Barack was born in the tropical state, and Michelle, Barack, and their two daughters Malia and Sasha have made a tradition of spending the holidays there.

During the interview with Hudson, Michelle jokingly said of the joy of spending Christmas in Hawaii, "You gotta pick your husband right."

"He got a lot cuter when I found out he was from Hawaii," she added. "I was like, 'Oh, okay!'"

Jennifer asked Michelle who is the "hardest" person in their family to shop for during this time of year, and she quickly said it was Barack.

"He's just a boy. He just doesn't do much. He golfs, and there's only so many golf balls you can get a dude. He's already got the clubs. I can't get him another golf shirt," Michelle said on the show.

She added that the former president "doesn't want anything" and only asks for "just a nice letter."

She offered another reason he's so hard to shop for: He's frugal. "I'm trying to get him clothes that he wouldn't buy because he's also cheap," Michelle said. "So if it's a really nice jacket, I'm trying to [be] like don't look at the price. 'Cause he was like, 'Why'd you spend this much on a jacket?' That's what a gift is."

Watch the video below.