Jailed rapper TORY LANEZ hits back at MEGAN THEE STALLION for filing restraining order







Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Tory Lanez hit back at Megan Thee Stallion after she filed a restraining order against him over claims he's been harassing her from behind bars.

The rapper, 32, is currently serving a 10-year sentence at a California prison after being found guilty of shooting the female MC, 29, in the feet during a 2020 incident.

Earlier this week, Megan detailed months of alleged torment from Tory, which included him allegedly 'coordinating' with bloggers to spread 'lies' about her online, in a request to a judge.

They then branded Megan 'ridiculous' for claiming that Tory's legal team had filed a petition in October 2024 in an attempt to detract from the release of her emotional documentary In Her Words, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 31.

'Megan's claim that Tory filed legal docs to undermine her new Amazon Prime documentary is "ridiculous,"' Tory's legal team said Wednesday.

They claim that the timing of the court filing was unrelated to the release of Megan's doc and, instead, was done to 'comply with legal guidelines.'

The legal petition in question alleged that the gun used in the July 2020 shooting had been misplaced by the LAPD, as reported by BET.

However, the Los Angeles Attorney General's office ruled in November that Tory and his legal team failed to provide evidence to back up their claim.

Megan filed her request for a restraining order in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

Tory allegedly uses a network of bloggers, including Cooper, to spread harmful lies about her, according to the court documents obtained by the outlet.

The filing reveals that prison phone logs suggest a 'coordinated effort' between Tory and Cooper, including a call where Tory's dad allegedly asked about payments for the harassment campaign.

Megan claims that this relentless 'psychological warfare' has taken a serious toll on her mental health, leaving her depressed and distanced from friends.

In a deeply distressing statement, Megan said she 'sometimes wishes Tory would have shot and killed me, if I would have known I was going to go through this torture.'

As Tory appeals his conviction, Megan claims he's spreading falsehoods to reduce his sentence and is now seeking a restraining order to prevent further harassment, either directly or through others.

In October, Megan sued YouTuber and social media personality Milagro Gramz (Cooper) for allegedly acting as a 'mouthpiece and puppet' for Tory.

Megan's attorney Alex Spiro accused Gramz of carrying out a public campaign to 'denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements' about Megan on behalf of Lanez.

The blogger is accused of going as far as to share a 'deepfake pornographic video' depicting the rapper, real name Megan Pete – a move that Spiro says violates a Florida statute banning 'altered sexual depictions' of real people.

In a statement shared with DailyMail, Megan said: 'It's time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life.

'I've endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists.'

She continued: 'It's unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.'

In a statement posted to X, Gramz acknowledged the lawsuit and confirmed that she had 'been informed that I'm being sued by Alex Spiro on behalf of his client Megan Thee Stallion.'

In August 2023, Tory was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan in the feet during a drunken argument after a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house in 2020.