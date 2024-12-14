Woman who was S3XUALLY harassed at a work Christmas party wins £36k payout after 'unwanted and inappropriate physical contact' from a colleague







Sunday, December 15, 2024 - A woman has won a £36,000 payout after being 's3xually harassed' at a work Christmas party.

According to Mail Online, Fernanda Hermosilla claimed that she was subjected to 'unwanted and inappropriate physical contact' by a colleague at the staff dinner in December 2022.

Another colleague who witnessed the incident lodged a formal complaint, prompting her employer, the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission to investigate.

During the probe, Ms Hermosilla told her employer about an earlier incident of allegedly inappropriate touching by the same colleague at a non-work event at a Belfast nightclub.

Ms Hermosilla said she had been very upset following that night out but had been reluctant to make a complaint because she was new to her role.

While the internal investigation was underway, Ms Hermosilla worked from the office and the colleague worked from home.

However, she claims that despite this she still worked remotely with her colleague, which she found very difficult. She has now settled the case against the colleague for £21,000 and against her employer for £15,000.

After netting the payout, Ms Hermosilla has said she believes her employer did not communicate clearly with her about either the outcome of the investigation or the disciplinary action taken.

She believed that the colleague would not be returning to work, but was then advised that they would be returning to their role - something she found 'upsetting and distressing'.

Ms Hermosilla also advised her employer of comments made to her by the same colleague of a racial and political nature, which she also found to be inappropriate. This was also investigated by her employer.

Ms Hermosilla said she had gone through 'a very difficult time' but was glad she 'took a stand'.

'I did not want or ask for any of this. I was excited to move to Belfast to start a new job and advance my career. This has been a very stressful experience,' she said.

'But I'm glad that I took a stand. Everyone must know what unacceptable behaviour is and what I experienced was wrong.

'I want other women to know that they don't have to accept this type of behaviour in the office or at work parties and that they should always expect to be supported appropriately by their employer.

'I'm glad my case is resolved and now I want to put this behind me and move on with my life.'

The cases were settled without admission of liability.

Geraldine McGahey, chief commissioner, of the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland, said employers must ensure the safety and dignity of staff at Christmas parties.

'We are currently in the middle of the Christmas party season. We know that staff parties and outings are important for team building and for recognition and reward, but employers must ensure that everyone attending is safe and that their dignity is respected,' she said.

'Employers must ensure that all staff are fully aware of the standard of behaviour that is expected of them.

'Employees should also be aware of the consequences of their actions should they behave inappropriately at a staff Christmas party or outing as these are an extension of the workplace.'

The Equality Commission for Northern Ireland - which is funded by public money - said: 'In settling its case, the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission has acknowledged that Ms Hermosilla is a valued employee and further acknowledges the significant upset and distress she felt as a result of being subject to harassment by a colleague.

'Furthermore, it has affirmed its strong commitment to the principle of equality of opportunity in employment and will liaise with ECNI to review its equal opportunities and dignity at work policies.

'The colleague has apologised for any upset caused. As part of the settlement terms, Ms Hermosilla and the colleague have agreed to put the matters behind them and to work together going forward on an ongoing basis including in face-to-face settings as necessary. They agreed that mediation was not appropriate.'

It comes as Buckingham Palace launched a probe into an 'unofficial' boozy Christmas party that ended in a brawl at an All Bar One.

A female member of staff was allegedly arrested at a bar in Victoria, central London, on Tuesday.

A spokesman said 'appropriate action' would be taken after the Palace was made aware of the incident.

Royal staff were said to have gathered for drinks at the Palace on Tuesday night, with around 50 making their way to Victoria Street to carry on the festivities.

But a 24-year-old woman reported to be a housemaid allegedly threw a punch at the manager of the bar.

She was also said to have hurled glasses around, despite attempts to calm her down, and was arrested after police came to the bar.

A witness told The Sun: 'I've never seen one person get that crazy during a night out. She was on another level.'

A Palace spokesperson said: 'We are aware of an incident outside the workplace involving a number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace.