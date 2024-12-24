We are an unstoppable force when united – RUTO and First Lady MAMA RACHEL’s message to Kenyans ahead of the festive season





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - President William Ruto and First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto have urged Kenyans to always remember that united, they are an unstoppable force.

In a video message with their 2024 Christmas message, the first family encouraged Kenyans to give during the festivities to warm the hearts of every Kenyan.

According to Ruto and the First Lady, this unity will also allow Kenyans to experience the power of giving.

“This Christmas, let us remember that together we are unstoppable. Let our actions affirm the power of our unity, solidarity and compassion.

"Do not hesitate to perform acts of friendship and kindness. Experience the miracle of giving by giving.

"Together we will do great deeds for our nation and warm every Kenyan heart.

“To each one of you and your families, Merry Christmas and a happy prosperous new year, 2025.”

In further messages, President Ruto and Mama Rachel celebrated the millions of Kenyans who are working tirelessly towards the transformation of the country.

“This Christmas I invite you to go with me on a brief journey to honour millions of men and women whose service is defining our collective national transformation endeavors, significantly contributing to nation-building.

"Because of their hard work, determination, and dedication, there is evidence before us that the work of building a stronger, more united, secure, and prosperous Kenya is underway.

"Our health workers are guardians of our wellbeing, using their knowledge, skills, and compassion to ensure every Kenyan has access to care.

"Your work is the foundation of a healthier nation and a healthier future,” the President said.

“Every brick you lay takes our country forward towards a future of dignity, security, and inclusive growth. In constructing these homes, we are building lasting homes for Kenyan families.

“Planting trees is an act of hope. We do this to remind ourselves that our actions can make a difference for us and for future generations. Trees protect our rivers and water catchment areas, combat climate change, and beautify our land.

"Our tree planting programme is our collective expression of hope for a Kenya that is beautiful and bountiful, now and for years to come,” Ruto added.

“Kenya's future is in the classroom. Having been a teacher, I understand how difficult it is to teach a hungry child.

"Our mission is to make sure hunger doesn’t get in the way of our children's education. A plate of food is power in a child's hands,” Mama Rachel stated.

