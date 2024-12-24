MARTHA KARUA’s advice to RUTO after some young Kenyans were abducted for sharing photos online depicting the President in a casket





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has urged President William Ruto to stop the abduction of young Kenyans who are criticizing his government and posting satirical posts on social media.

In the past seven days, two young men were arrested for posting satirical photos depicting President Ruto in a casket.

One was abducted in Ruiru and the other in Embu, sparking widespread condemnation from Kenyans and leaders such as Martha Karua

Karua, who spoke in an interview with Citizen TV, urged Ruto to allow young people to express their constitutional rights without being threatened.

"He would not be abducting young people just because they created satire on social media.

"It's not a criminal offense; it might be distasteful, but it's not worth harming them over," Karua said.

She urged the President to develop a thicker skin, saying, "If you want to sit in the highest position in this country, you must arm yourself with asbestos." Don’t easily catch fire."

The Kenyan DAILY POST