A stingy Kikuyu landlord has built a nice rental apartment for his tenants while he lives in a mabati house, next to the modern apartment - VIDEO sparks reactions.





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 - A social media user has shared a video of a stingy Kikuyu landlord who lives in a dilapidated mabati house, just next to his rental apartments.

Despite collecting substantial rent from his tenants, he continues to live in deplorable conditions in a simple mabati house.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions on social media, with many people calling out Kikuyus for being stingy.

“It’s poverty mentality. But I know some guy who owns several apartments and doesn't have a house.

" Anaishi kwa apartment moja kama caretaker uko juu kwa tanks,’’ wrote another user.

Another user defended the stingy landlord saying, “The fear of being poor after having good money, you risk in a business that will forever be an asset and has low maintenance cost. The man is wise,”

"Most kikuyus, rich or poor, live a miserable life. It's not easy to understand why,’’ another user added.

Watch the video.

